Sunderland parents are set to benefit from additional free childcare provision and food after city MP and the secretary of state for education Bridget Phillipson announced the rollout of the Government’s new breakfast clubs.

The new clubs, which will commence half-an-hour before the start of the school day, will provide a free breakfast and an additional 30 minutes free childcare at the start of the working day to enable parents to get to work earlier.

Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has announced the rollout of the free breakfast clubs for schools initiative.

The Government says the additional free childcare and healthy meal will equate to an additional 95 hours of care and £450 per year of meals, if a child attends free breakfast clubs every day.

Mrs Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are a central part of our Plan for Change. At a time when there is so much pressure on families, they provide real help with the cost of living and ensure children start the day with a nutritious meal.

“On top of the hectic school run, parents should not have to worry about how to balance work and getting their children fed and ready for school. These clubs will break down barriers and help children settle in, focus and get the most out of their learning.

“We are delivering on our promises and giving every child the best start in life while making sure families get the support they need, wherever they live.”

The initial programme will be rolled out to 750 schools, including St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Barnwell Academy, Fatfield Academy, St Leonard's Catholic Primary School, Hudson Road Primary School and Dame Dorothy Primary School in Sunderland.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “As a parent, I know that the combined pressures of family life and work can often feel impossible to juggle. That is why our manifesto promised to make parents lives easier and put more money in their pockets with free breakfast clubs.

“Under a year since we came into office, this government is delivering that through our Plan for Change.

“The rollout of free breakfast clubs is a truly game-changing moment for families in this country.

“They mean parents will no longer be hamstrung by rigid school hours and have the breathing space they need to beat the morning rush, attend work meetings and doctors’ appointments, or run errands - and crucially it means better life chances for children.

“By making these clubs free and universal, we’re doing something that previous governments have never done. We’re going further and faster to deliver the change working families deserve. That’s the change this government was elected to deliver.”

Following this initial rollout, the Government plans to implement the scheme in every state-funded school with primary aged pupils in England.