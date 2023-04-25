The event takes place at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, April 27.

The National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Event (NAFESE) event on Thursday, April 27, will coincide with industrial action that will see many classrooms close for the day.

NAFESE 2023 is taking place on Thursday at the Stadium of Light and features over 40 exhibitors, seven speakers and an Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club, which will be open to all attendees on the day.

There will also be a STEM education element on display with STEM Village sponsor, Sellafield, on hand to showcase science and technology demonstrations for any visiting school children and families wanting to attend.

The event will have lots of activities ideal for families who may be affected by the teachers' strike on the same day.

Other exhibitors will also have child-friendly activities going on, making it an ideal event for families looking for something to do while the schools are closed.

Registration for the event is free and can be made online here or you can simply turn up on the day to register.

NAFESE team member, Dan Smith, said: “There will be lots of activities for children to do on Thursday and so it makes sense with some schools being on strike, to take advantage of our offer and bring the kids along, whilst the adults can also enjoy the occasion and mingle around the exhibition stands.

"There is something for everyone on the day from cadets to serving personnel to veterans of both the forces and emergency services.”

The national event is the first of its kind to take place in the UK covering both the Armed Forces and Emergency Services. Doors open at 9am with the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club and the NAFESE 2023 exhibition open from 9.30am.

The University of Sunderland is the main sponsor for the event and they are joined by Wates Group, The Institute of Supply Chain Management, Royal Navy, Tyne and Wear Fire Service, UK Power Networks, Veterans in Crisis Sunderland, Pathfinder International magazine and others.

