Sunderland Echo readers back strict line on school uniform
Sunderland Echo readers have backed strict rules on uniform as a means to maintain classroom discipline.
With youngsters across the country heading back to school after the six weeks summer holiday this week, we asked you “Are strict uniform policies necessary to tackle bad behaviour in schools?”
More than 900 people took part in our on-line poll and the result was a definite ‘Yes.’
Fifty-five per cent backed a strict line on uniform with just 45 per cent disagreeing.
Liza Archer said: “If kids (and their parents) can’t follow simple rules around uniform and having the correct equipment then what hope is there of them following other rules?
“People teaching them that some rules are optional, ‘uniform doesn’t really matter’, sets them up for a life of not being able to follow rules - and then that’s where society falls down!
“Rules are rules. If you don’t like them find a different school. You can’t pick and chose what rules to follow in the real world!”
Reg Miles said uniform was a good way to avoid bullying of children from less well-off families: “All should wear uniform, no more of ‘I’m better than you because my gear costs more than yours’. All teachers should wear a tie and be smart – it sets a standard.”
Janet Smith said school uniform also served a purpose outside the classroom: “Uniform means that bad or good behaviour can be attributed to the school when observed. It was meant to "ensure" that all looked alike and the less well off weren't at a disadvantage.”
John Greig disagreed about the link between uniform and discipline: “Bottom line is that it’s the parents’ job to control their kids but these days, they don’t care so kids behave as they do.”
Dnd Dave Hanson pointed out looking smartt was no guarantee of good behaviour: “What about the uniformed toffs from Eton, members of the Bullingdon Club? Their favourite thing was to descend on a restaurant, eat, drink and trash the place.