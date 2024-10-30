Sunderland College takes action after rioting and disorder

Sunderland College has responded to the summer’s far-right riots with a programme which focused on community, celebration of difference and pride in place.

Sunderland College's Thread of Life event. | Submitted

The college’s creative arts department held an immersive arts showcase; a celebration of the community's rich and intricate fabric.

The programme was linked to social awareness, cohesion and a deeper understanding of the people, who "despite background, faith or ethnicity, make Sunderland the place it is today and for tomorrow".

The exhibition was hosted at the new Sheepfolds Stables, along with SouthPaw studio who have a space within the site. The event included soundscapes translating spoken words, photography, media, visual & digital art and music.

The project was named Thread of Life and was endorsed and promoted by the Sunderland Business Partnership, celebrating the city's creativity, brought to life through a collaboration between different arts.

The event displayed student talent and was a homage to the diverse range of individuals who are less known in the city, but make a real difference.

They are the "contemporary Makers & Creators of Sunderland" who live and/or work in the city who do inspiring, meaningful things in their communities, forming the basis of all the work in the exhibition.

Over 400 guests were encouraged to move around the various spaces and pieces of work at their own pace during the free exhibition. Representatives from local community groups and businesses attended too.

The college is now working on the next steps and discussing where the work might be displayed, whether parts of it could form a mobile exhibition and if it might run again with new themes or focus.

Lauren Robinson, curriculum manager for creative arts said: “Our immersive creative arts community project wove intricate threads of contemporary life, showcasing the talent and passion of Sunderland College staff and students.

“I’m extremely proud of their contributions, as together we forged a vibrant tapestry of connection, celebrating our collective identity and the spirit of our city."

Ngozi Lyn Cole, one of the people at the centre of the work, said: “Well done to Sunderland College for taking this leadership role in the Thread of Life project.

“I believe that this is such an important way of showcasing the richness and diversity of life in Sunderland and the people that make up the community.”