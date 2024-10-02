Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland College’s first cohort of Esports students have graduated and are now looking forward to career in the rapidly growing industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland College have teamed up with British Esports who last October (2023) opened their £7m Esports Campus in the city.

Boasting the latest Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktops with electronically adjustable desks and state of the art gaming chairs, the college’s youngsters got to compete and learn about the industry in a professional environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having access to the latest state-of-the-art facilities has certainly paid off with the college’s first cohort of students achieving a 100% pass rate in their Level 3 technical qualification.

Sunderland College students benefiting from the state-of-the-art facilities at the National Esports Performance Campus. | Sunderland College

Head of Education at British Esports, Kalam Neale, said: “Congratulations to all students obtaining their results from Sunderland College. It has been a great experience working with the Esports students over their last few years with us at the National Esports Performance Campus and it’s amazing to see the impact of all their hard work.

“We can’t wait to see what you do next as you take your next steps towards becoming the innovators, leaders, creators and working professionals of our future industry.”

Sheree Rymer, Faculty Director for Creative, Digital & Computing, said: “We are all incredibly proud of what our students have achieved with us at Sunderland College, through our unique partnership with the British Esports Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has enhanced our student experience resulting in some amazing high grades.

“This comes from a culmination of the expertise within our teaching team, the facilities that our students are studying in, as well as the opportunities of the Student Champs and visits.

“We are even more delighted that with us now offering level 4 and level 5 Higher National qualifications in Esports, our students have decided to stay with us for that Higher Education experience.

“I can see the impact of our reputation, with our Esports enrolments for 2024/2025 growing daily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campus is now the national training camp for the GB Esports Team as well as providing a base for touring international teams.

Earlier this year (2024) a Formula 1 Esports team was formed between students from East Sussex College and Sunderland College to take part in the first season of the UK-held Student Racing League, a joint venture between Williams Esports and British Esports.

Lucas Hull, representing Sunderland College, and Jayden Brunsdon from East Sussex College, travelled to the iconic Williams F1 Headquarters in Oxfordshire where they secured first team place and the title in dramatic fashion.

They stormed to victory in the Student Racing League Split 3 Season Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas said: “Every race I would have my lecturer Chris Jeffrey by me to support and help me grow as a person which helped a lot when it came to the final being in such a professional environment.

“I went into the race as the only person from the North of England, representing Sunderland College nationally across colleges across the UK. The whole experience was amazing.

“I went in only expecting to get second in the championship and ended up winning the Williams Student Racing League Champion.”

Lucas has also recently completed a work placement at Williams F1, who support multiple pathways through which young aspiring talent can join Williams Racing, including work experience, apprenticeships, industrial placements, and graduate programmes.

Lucas got to learn on the job in a variety of areas, including coaching and human performance, broadcasting, event management, and marketing.