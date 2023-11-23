Empowering the Future at The Place: Cutting-edge gaming PC’s and technology

British Esports is hosting an official launch event at the state-of-the-art National Esports Performance Campus where prospective students can find out more about Sunderland College’s leading Esports qualifications.

Hosted on Thursday, November 28, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at ‘The Place’ in Sunderland, school leavers will have the opportunity to speak to college and British Esports staff, discover the courses on offer and tour the amazing state-of-the-art Esports, education, performance and coaching venue which boasts three dedicated Esports classrooms, as well as production and broadcast facilities and cutting-edge gaming PC’s and technology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also feature a presentation by Kalam Neale, Head of Education at British Esports, a taster session and an insight into the careers available within the Esports industry.

Sheree Rymer, Creative, Digital and Computing Faculty Director at Sunderland College, said: “We’ve already witnessed the profound effect that industry exposure is having on our students and how this supports true vocational learning, linking education to industry, all delivered at the home of British Esports in the National Esports Performance Campus.

“This event, which is the first at the new facility, will provide a great opportunity for students to explore the campus, experience Esports, and receive valuable information to make informed decisions about their education and future career paths.

“It’s great to see that staff and students are thriving and developing having access to a resource like this in our city, and we look forward to seeing the future generation of students benefit from accessing these state-of-the art facilities when they join us here at Sunderland College.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously delivered at its Bede Campus, Sunderland College's Esports programme moved to ‘The Place’ in September 2023, a cutting-edge Esports, education and innovation hub, creating an immersive experience for young minds to flourish.