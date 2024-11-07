With demand continuing to rise for provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) the City Council will meet next week to consider a recommendation for places for children at Sunningdale School to increase from 136 to 160.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland, like other authorities around the country, continues to see increasing demand for SEND services which support children with severe learning difficulties and social, emotional, and mental health needs.

(left to right) Cathy Westgate, headteacher at Hudson Road Primary School with Pamela Robertson, Strategic SEND Lead for Together for Children, and Councillor Michael Butler, Children’s Services, Child Poverty and Skills Portfolio Holder, outside Hudson Road’s new Social Emotional Mental Health (SEMH) space. | Sunderland City Council

The report and recommendation to the Cabinet meeting on Thursday November 14 outlines an increase of capacity at Sunningdale School from 136 to 160 places and new provision at the former Ryhope Early Days day care site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is at Ryhope Infant Academy and Ryhope Infant school and there are opportunities for joint working with all three partners.

Demand for SEND places continues to increase and in the last five years £24m has been invested in 272 new places for children with SEND needs and a further 200 existing places being recreated “in greatly improved buildings”.

The new-build Sunningdale School in Doxford opened two years ago and has reached capacity.

The proposal for the new site in Ryhope is that it will act as a satellite with Sunningdale's nursery and early years pupils located into it. This will increase capacity for primary age places at Sunningdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is planned that the new Ryhope site will be delivered by the Sunningdale leadership which has seen its school rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

The City Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Councillor Michael Butler said: "As we consider these proposals, it's part of how we are continuing to increase our offer for SEND and find new ways of making that offer. As a council we have an absolute commitment to deliver the very best for all our children and young people, and this decision is very much focussed on that.

"By creating 24 new places we are increasing the availability of provision to families who are waiting for the right school place for them. We are also making best use of surplus accommodation to increase the supply of school places. This is alongside providing mainstream schools and academies increased opportunities to share best practice and resources with a co-siting of SEND pupils in a mainstream school site.

"We want to ensure that our most vulnerable pupils have access to the best facilities we can offer them and these plans highlight our city's commitment to our children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I shall be recommending to colleagues that we continue this work with our vulnerable young people."

Refurbishments to meet accessibility needs at the new Ryhope site are expected to cost £425,000.

An informal consultation process is underway on the changes and, subject to the cabinet decision, the first places for Ryhope could be offered for the next academic of 2025/2026.

Further new facilities for SEND pupils opened in September at Hendon's Hudson Road Primary School and at Mill Hill Primary School in Doxford. The council's cabinet has also recently approved a £850,000 grant for an autism facility in the coalfield area of the city.