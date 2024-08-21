Sunderland children's services honoured for work on race equality

Black History month 2023, Ola Tony-Obot is Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Lead for TfC, pictured right, with TfC team and REN member Jonathan Komba-Kpakoi. | Submitted

The agency running Sunderland’s children’s services has been honoured with a kite mark for its achievements in an important field.

Together for Children (TfC) has been recognised for its commitment to race equality and granted Bronze Trailblazer Status from Race Equality Matters (REM).

TfC is the children's services partner of Sunderland City Council and REM was formed in response to 2020’s Black Lives Matter movement. REM is a not-for-profit group that supports organisations and individuals to promote and achieve more race equality.

The REM Bronze accolade is the first stage in the Trailblazer series, and it recognises organisations that are driving meaningful change in equality. REM Trailblazer status has been determined by an independent panel of experts, all with lived experience of race inequality in the workplace.

TfC received recognition for its work in promoting inclusivity, creating a safe space for conversations on key issues, its progressive training programme and for celebrating various cultures through its own Racial Equality Network. TfC also works in partnerships with individuals and community leads from Global Majority Background (GMB) groups in Sunderland to better serve children and families.

Becoming a Trailblazer means TfC's work has resulted in change and made an impact across the breadth of the entire organisation. It has taken steps that successfully address racial inequality to become a more diverse, inclusive and equal organisation.

Ola Tony-Obot, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Lead for TfC, said: "Being recognised for our commitment to race equality at TfC is a huge honour. I was appointed as the equality and diversity lead in December 2023 and I am fully supported by our senior leadership team to challenge, drive equality objectives and ensure diversity and inclusion is a priority.

"Consideration is made all the way from our recruitment process to supporting our team from Global Majority Backgrounds (GMB) and encouraging our wider team to be strong allies.

"Our work is not only beneficial to those team members from GMBs, but we also share our learnings, guidance and celebrations across the company to allow all colleagues to better support each other and the families we work with within Sunderland. For us creating an inclusive culture is everyone’s responsibility and one we are embedding this attitude from the Chief Executive down."

REM co-creates concepts and solutions in collaboration with those with lived experience of race inequality and develops the tools and know-how for these to be implemented. Through the REM network of thousands of changemakers, these solutions reach organisations and millions of employees to help achieve positive change.