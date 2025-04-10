Sunderland children's home judged outstanding by Ofsted for seventh successive time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A children’s home in Sunderland has once again been recognised as Outstanding by Ofsted - the seventh successive time it has received the watchdog’s highest possible rating.

The Colombo Road home in Castletown is one of nine homes operated by Together for Children, the children’s services partner of Sunderland City Council.

Six young people aged between 11 and 17 live at the home.

Staff at the Colombo Road children's home in Castletown which has just achieved Ofsted's highest 'outstanding' rating for a seventh time in a row. | TfC

Inspectors said: "The physical environment for children is safe and secure and offers a warm and homely atmosphere.

“All staff and managers are passionate about building a home for children that they can be proud to welcome their friends and loved ones back to.

"Staff provide a nurturing environment and strive to ensure that children feel loved and genuinely cared for. This has proved effective, as children begin to confide in trusted staff with sensitive issues and requests to keep them safe.

“Children develop an appropriate sense of permanence and belonging here and see it as their home.”

The report noted that all the young people at Colombo Road attend school or other educational provisions, where they are learning and making good progress.

Inspectors also highlighted that staff are ambitious for children and support them to attend and do well in their education and talk to them about the importance of achieving a full education.

The inspection team also praised the leadership and management of the home.

They said: "Leaders and managers understand the plans for the children and drive and celebrate the achievement of important milestones, goals and permanence for their futures.

“Leaders and managers monitor the progress that individual children make and can demonstrate the positive impact that living at the home has had on individual children’s progress and life chances.

“Feedback from other agencies and professionals was all extremely positive and demonstrated how leaders’ and managers’ passion drives positive progress and outcomes for children.”

After being informed of the judgement, the home’s manager Michael More said: “Achieving our seventh consecutive Outstanding Ofsted rating is a huge accolade for my team at Colombo Road.

“We welcome the Ofsted findings and take great pride in the positive feedback we received. The report highlights how living in our home significantly enhances the life chances of our young people, and notes that we are committed to placing their individual needs at the heart of everything we do.

“We work closely with other homes across the city to support one another and for me this report really sums up the incredibly dedicated and passionate teams across all of our homes and we are incredibly proud to be supporting our young people in becoming the best they can be."

Director for Children's Services and Together for Children's (TfC) Chief Executive, Simon Marshall, added: "The report highlights that Colombo Road staff consistently place children and their well-being at the heart of their practice and are they are highly skilled at responding to their individual needs. As a result, young people know they have a secure, comfortable, and loving home with people who genuinely care about them.

“We are incredibly proud of the support our staff provide to the young people at the home, and I extend a huge thank you to them for their ongoing hard work – this recognition is truly well-deserved."