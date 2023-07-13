Watch as Sunderland children get soaked in Colour Run to raise thousands of pounds for their school
Children at Seaburn Dene Primary School have shown their true colours after each class covered “at least” the equivalent distance of the Coast to Coast walk; 192 miles from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.
In a bid to raise £5,000 for the school to improve children’s outdoor playtime experience, the fundraising culminated in a Colour Run in which the children wore bright and colourful clothes and were soaked with water by parents and staff as they crossed the finishing line.
The school is going to be signing up to the Outdoor Play and Learn Programme (OPAL) with funds raised used to provide training of staff and to purchase a messy play mud kitchen and equipment for den building.
Headteacher John Howe said: “Playtime in school is actually given the same amount of dedicated time as English and maths and so as a school it’s important we ensure it is allocated the right resources.
“Play is so important for children’s learning and so we need to ensure we give them the opportunity to enjoy playing.”
Over a 10 day period, children in all year groups took part in the challenge of completing daily walks and runs, raising sponsorship in the process.
The class which raised the most money is set to receive a special prize.
Year 3 pupil Nolan Walton, seven, said: “I have been sponsored 50 pence for every mile I have done. I enjoyed the fundraiser and it was good fun to get wet.”
Classmate Charlie Cutter, eight, said: “I have done 20 miles and I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoy playing and like to dig.”
Isla Leigh-Bell, eight, added: “It was lots of fun getting wet. It will be good to get the new play equipment as I like to build dens and camps.”
Fortunately the rain held off, although the children did get a good soaking with some “real water blasters” on display by parents positioned on the side of the school race track’s finishing straight.
Mr Howe said: “It’s the first time we’ve done the Colour Run but everyone seems to have had a good time.
“As well as raising money, the event is also about promoting healthy lifestyles and putting in place the foundations of being fit and healthy which children can take with them for life.”
At the end of June, as part of the challenge, Year 1 pupils Phoebe Haydon-Jones and Ava Ramshaw-Nesbitt joined forces with Year 2 pupil Lex Logan to take part in the three windmills challenge.
The dedicated trio completed a 7.16km route, starting at Fulwell windmill, passing Cleadon windmill and finishing at Whitburn windmill, raising £700 for the school in the process.