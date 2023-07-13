News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Watch as Sunderland children get soaked in Colour Run to raise thousands of pounds for their school

Children at Seaburn Dene Primary School have shown their true colours after each class covered “at least” the equivalent distance of the Coast to Coast walk; 192 miles from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST- 2 min read

In a bid to raise £5,000 for the school to improve children’s outdoor playtime experience, the fundraising culminated in a Colour Run in which the children wore bright and colourful clothes and were soaked with water by parents and staff as they crossed the finishing line.

The school is going to be signing up to the Outdoor Play and Learn Programme (OPAL) with funds raised used to provide training of staff and to purchase a messy play mud kitchen and equipment for den building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher John Howe said: “Playtime in school is actually given the same amount of dedicated time as English and maths and so as a school it’s important we ensure it is allocated the right resources.

“Play is so important for children’s learning and so we need to ensure we give them the opportunity to enjoy playing.”

Most Popular
Seaburn Dene Primary School pupil Nellie Ramsden, 4, finishes the Colour Run fundraiser.Seaburn Dene Primary School pupil Nellie Ramsden, 4, finishes the Colour Run fundraiser.
Seaburn Dene Primary School pupil Nellie Ramsden, 4, finishes the Colour Run fundraiser.

Over a 10 day period, children in all year groups took part in the challenge of completing daily walks and runs, raising sponsorship in the process. 

The class which raised the most money is set to receive a special prize.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Year 3 pupil Nolan Walton, seven, said: “I have been sponsored 50 pence for every mile I have done. I enjoyed the fundraiser and it was good fun to get wet.”

Classmate Charlie Cutter, eight, said: “I have done 20 miles and I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoy playing and like to dig.”

Isla Leigh-Bell, eight, added: “It was lots of fun getting wet. It will be good to get the new play equipment as I like to build dens and camps.”

One runner looks to avoid getting soaked as he completes the Colour Run.One runner looks to avoid getting soaked as he completes the Colour Run.
One runner looks to avoid getting soaked as he completes the Colour Run.

Fortunately the rain held off, although the children did get a good soaking with some “real water blasters” on display by parents positioned on the side of the school race track’s finishing straight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Howe said: “It’s the first time we’ve done the Colour Run but everyone seems to have had a good time.

“As well as raising money, the event is also about promoting healthy lifestyles and putting in place the foundations of being fit and healthy which children can take with them for life.”

Children heading for the finish of the Colour Run.Children heading for the finish of the Colour Run.
Children heading for the finish of the Colour Run.

At the end of June, as part of the challenge, Year 1 pupils Phoebe Haydon-Jones and Ava Ramshaw-Nesbitt joined forces with Year 2 pupil Lex Logan to take part in the three windmills challenge.

The dedicated trio completed a 7.16km route, starting at Fulwell windmill, passing Cleadon windmill and finishing at Whitburn windmill, raising £700 for the school in the process.

Related topics:Sunderland Echo