In a bid to raise £5,000 for the school to improve children’s outdoor playtime experience, the fundraising culminated in a Colour Run in which the children wore bright and colourful clothes and were soaked with water by parents and staff as they crossed the finishing line.

The school is going to be signing up to the Outdoor Play and Learn Programme (OPAL) with funds raised used to provide training of staff and to purchase a messy play mud kitchen and equipment for den building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher John Howe said: “Playtime in school is actually given the same amount of dedicated time as English and maths and so as a school it’s important we ensure it is allocated the right resources.

“Play is so important for children’s learning and so we need to ensure we give them the opportunity to enjoy playing.”

Seaburn Dene Primary School pupil Nellie Ramsden, 4, finishes the Colour Run fundraiser.

Over a 10 day period, children in all year groups took part in the challenge of completing daily walks and runs, raising sponsorship in the process.

The class which raised the most money is set to receive a special prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 3 pupil Nolan Walton, seven, said: “I have been sponsored 50 pence for every mile I have done. I enjoyed the fundraiser and it was good fun to get wet.”

Classmate Charlie Cutter, eight, said: “I have done 20 miles and I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoy playing and like to dig.”

Isla Leigh-Bell, eight, added: “It was lots of fun getting wet. It will be good to get the new play equipment as I like to build dens and camps.”

One runner looks to avoid getting soaked as he completes the Colour Run.

Fortunately the rain held off, although the children did get a good soaking with some “real water blasters” on display by parents positioned on the side of the school race track’s finishing straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Howe said: “It’s the first time we’ve done the Colour Run but everyone seems to have had a good time.

“As well as raising money, the event is also about promoting healthy lifestyles and putting in place the foundations of being fit and healthy which children can take with them for life.”

Children heading for the finish of the Colour Run.

At the end of June, as part of the challenge, Year 1 pupils Phoebe Haydon-Jones and Ava Ramshaw-Nesbitt joined forces with Year 2 pupil Lex Logan to take part in the three windmills challenge.

Read More Children go the extra mile raising £700 for their school by completing three windmills challenge