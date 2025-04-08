Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children from St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School in Sunderland are especially eggcited this Easter after successfully hatching and starting to rear their own chicks.

The eggs, which were supplied by the Living Eggs programme, arrived in school in early March (2025), before being placed into an incubator in the children’s classroom.

The chicks after hatching. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

And last week, the baby chicks began to emerge from their shells to be cared for by the pupils.

Year R pupil Faith, 5, said: “We watched the baby chicks peck at the eggs with their egg tooth to get out.”

Classmate Joshua, 5, added: “We have watched them grow so big, and now they have real feathers.”

The chicks in their incubator and with the children after they hatched. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

The children have loved the experience so much that the school has decided to keep three of the chicks to raise in the outdoors Reception garden.

The chickens will join Chocoloca, the guinea pig, and the school dogs, a pair of Labradoodles called Autumn and Beau.

Early Years Foundation Stage teacher Ellis Adamson said: “The children were so excited and in complete awe watching them hatch. They had so many questions and we have produced some lovely writing in Reception class all about our chicks.

“We can’t wait to take care of them and nurture the chickens using the fundamental skills that we build in Reception.

“The children are currently enjoying the responsibility that comes with cleaning out the cage, handling the chicks, feeding them and learning all about their likes and dislikes.”

The Living Eggs programme is a “two week comprehensive programme providing all you need to hatch chicks”.

The ten day hatching programme sees the eggs, incubators, brooder box, feed and bedding, along with learning resources, delivered to nurseries, schools and care homes across the country.

The chicks in their brooder box. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Mrs Adamson added: “The enrichment the children gain from this type of experience and learning about animals is completely invaluable, which also inspires a lifelong love for nature.”

St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.