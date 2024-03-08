Sunderland children bring literary characters to life as they celebrate World Book Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils at Fatfield Academy brought their favourite stories to life as they arrived to school dressed as an array of literary characters from the world of children's fiction.
The Gruffalo, Little Red Riding Hood, Alice in Wonderland, umpa lumpas and Batman could be seen in the classrooms and corridors of the Washington based school as the pupils ditched their uniforms for World Book Day.
The children also took part in a range of book themed activities including the infants teaming up with the older children for paired reading.
Deputy headteacher Paula Kirby said: "We wholeheartedly embrace World Book Day at Fatfield Academy, as it provides yet another opportunity to bring us together and encourage a love of reading.
"The emphasis is on the joy of reading for pleasure and inspiring a love of stories which in turn sparks their imaginations. This annual celebration empowers children to explore the world through literature, fostering a lifelong passion for reading.
"Through pairing up older and younger children to read stories together, we aim to create memorable reading experiences that last a life time."
The children were able to enjoy paired reading in their recently opened enchanted forest themed library.