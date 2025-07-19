Sunderland boys’ school support worker scoops special award

An 80-year-old educational support worker has been honoured for the work she has done for a Sunderland school for more than 40 years.

Lunchtime supervisor Valerie Graham, who also supports the art and DT teams at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, was described as “supportive, dependable and caring” as she received the Achievement Award at Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust’s annual Celebration Awards, which recognise staff who go the extra mile in their work.

Shortlisted for her energy and enthusiasm, as well as her kind, hardworking, considerate and dedicated approach to the boys at the school who “love” her, Val modestly said she didn’t recognise the description of herself and the work that she does which was shared at the awards ceremony at Ramside Hall.

“To me, I’m just doing my job,” she said.

Valerie Graham with pupils at St Aidan's Catholic Academy

“If you like your job and you’re happy in your job, it’s everything.”

Asked what has kept her at the school where she stated working 40 years ago, Val said: “The staff and students – they are brilliant and from day one at the school I have been treated so well.”

After joining the school as a cleaner who also carried out yard duties, Val was asked by staff if she would like to get involved in other roles, including supporting the teachers with food technology lesson preparation.

“It’s all just snowballed over the years, with teachers asking me if I’d like to do this job and that job,” she said.

“I enjoy my work in art because I’m crafty and I like sewing as well. I do art courses after work because I’m interested in things like that.”

Val was also singled out because of the support she provides to vulnerable pupils and says she enjoys “feeling as though she is helping them”.

“Hopefully, whatever problems they have got at home or school, they find they can tell someone at school who can put them onto the right people and associations, so they can get the help they need,” she said.

Val is looking to retire “soon” and the term leading up to Christmas may be her last at the school – and although she deserves to put her feet up at last, one thing is for sure, she will be sadly missed!

Other winners included geography teacher Shaniah Livingston, also from St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, who won the SCITT Trainee of the Year award for the “significant impact” she has made since joining the school. At the awards, her passion for geography and her ability to foster “enthusiasm and curiosity in her classes” was highlighted.

Megan Vincent, business lead at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Ryhope, won the Community Engagement award for working with local councillors to secure funding for outdoor play equipment and working with Beamish Museum on their project to rebuild the old Ryhope cinema, The Grand.

Other winners at the Ramside Hall event included: Inspirational Staff Thomas Johnson, St Joseph’s Academy, Hebburn; Primary Teacher of the Year Gregory Sanderson, St Mary’s Primary, Jarrow; Secondary Teacher of the Year Daniel Wilson, St Bede’s & Byron, Peterlee; Everyday Hero Dave Vasey, St Gregory’s Primary, South Shields; Healthy Lifestyles Karen Reiling, Trust central team; Team of the Year Theresa Armstrong and Amy Berry, office team, St Mary Magdalen Primary, Seaham; Leadership & Management (Education) Julie Hill, St Godric’s Primary, Thornley, and St Mary’s Primary, Wingate; Gospel Values Leigh Haggerstone, Our Lady of the Rosary Primary, Peterlee; Governance Carly Isherwood, St Bede’s Primary, Jarrow; Staff Member of the Year (classroom based) Beth Atkinson, St Gregory’s Primary, South Shields; Staff Member of the Year (support/central team) Mark Wood, St Wilfrid’s RC College, South Shields; New Teacher of the Year Juan Novas, St Joseph’s Academy, Hebburn; Leadership & Management (support/central team) Rob Bullock, St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, Sunderland; and Mentor of the Year Harry Griffiths, St Bede’s & Byron, Peterlee.

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk