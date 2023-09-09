Watch more videos on Shots!

Two schools serving Sunderland and East Durham which were forced to close as part of the nationwide fiasco over potential dangerous concrete have given updates on the situation.

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School in Bradford Avenue, Town End Farm, Sunderland, and St. Bede Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form in Peterlee, which are both part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were among those affected by Raac.

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Sunderland. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Around 150 schools nationwide are confirmed as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - can become "crumbly" over time and prone to collapse - in their structures.

The material was used in the construction of schools and other public buildings from the 1950s to the mid-1990s, (Raac).

The situation left schools unable to open as the summer holidays came to an end, with staff working to find alternative provision for children.

Lianne Peart, Headteacher, St. John Bosco, said nursery and reception pupils are being taught at the Trust's sister school, English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School in nearby Redcar Road.

They are being transported to and from English Martyrs by bus organised by school. The headteacher said the school was continuing to work on all the necessary health and safety checks and logistical arrangements to have Year 1 – Year 6 pupils based at Gabriel House, which is located next to St Anthony’s Catholic Academy in Sunderland. Again transport will be provided by school. Until arrangements are made, Year 1 to Year 6 pupils are being provided with learning materials social media.

Parents will get an update on Monday as to when teaching can begin Gabriel House, the school said. Mrs Peart said: "We would like to thank our pupils, parents and staff for their continued patience and support during these extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in.

"We would also like to give a huge thanks to our colleagues across the Trust for their support, English Martyrs Catholic Primary School and of course to the Sisters of Mercy, Sunderland."

In a quote provided by the Trust, one unnamed parent said: “It was a little nerve wracking not knowing what might happen, but the staff have done an amazing job to get the children back to school and settled in the current circumstances.

"My daughter is absolutely thrilled to have started school now.”

Frances Cessford, headteacher at St. Bede, said from Monday, September 11, pupils will be on a rotation system with some in school, and some learning virtually.

"From Monday 11 September, all year groups will be in school on a rotation with virtual provision on the days they are not in school," she said.

"Our Sixth Form students will have lessons delivered by our staff at Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School, which is adjacent to our school site.

"All information on these arrangements will be provided to parents and shared on our social media.

"We are continuing to explore alternative arrangements for face-to-face teaching for all pupils and are confident we will have a further update next week.