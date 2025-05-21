Secondary school exam season can be stressful for young people and their families at the best of times.

It’s when all of the hard work they have put into studying and revising will be tested - and hopefully pay off. It’s also when factors like their school attendance will start to add up.

The Government’s full absence and attendance figures for the 2023/24 school year are out now. They show that the overall absence rate - or the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - lingers stubbornly above pre-pandemic levels. One in 5 pupils were also classified as ‘persistently absent’ from class, nearly double the pre-pandemic figure.

With this year’s exam season currently in full swing, another recent Department for Education report has highlighted just how much this might matter. It found pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means that missing just 10 days of school cuts the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

Included with the Government’s attendance figures was the absence data for each state-funded secondary school in England. This meant we were able to take a closer look at those in the Sunderland City Council area - to determine which had the lowest rates of pupils missing class for any reason.

We’ve only included schools with absence rates below 11.5%, and private and special schools have been excluded. All-through schools that cover key stage 4 have also been included, but it is worth noting that their attendance rates may include primary pupils.

Here were the 11 secondary schools that came out on top:

St Aidan's Catholic Academy At the top of the list is St Aidan's, a Catholic secondary academy and sixth form for boys in Ashbrooke. It boasts a strong academic performance, with the highest GCSEs-based Progress 8 score of any state secondary school in Sunderland. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low overall absence rate of just 7.01%.

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy St Anthony's is a Catholic girls' secondary academy and sixth form, in the Thornhill area. It had a generally positive Progress 8 score last year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 7.41%.

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College St Robert of Newminster is a Catholic secondary academy and sixth form in Washington, with another positive Progress 8 score. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 8.07%.

Southmoor Academy Southmoor is a secondary academy and sixth form in the Grangetown area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 9.45%.