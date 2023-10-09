Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from the city's university have been taking part in a 'The Voice' style competition and hoping for a chair to turn as they pitched their credentials to some of the region's leading employers.

ITV's 'The Voice' sees budding singers showcasing their vocal talents in the hope one of the celebrity musicians will welcome them onto their team.

In a new twist at the University of Sunderland the students were pitching their CV rather than their vocal range, in the hope to land a job and embark on their chosen career.

Five local employers, including Hays Travel, Northumberland NHS Health Care Trust, CAT and the University of Sunderland, were invited to take part in the inaugural ‘Employee Voice’.

If judges liked what they heard from a student's pitch they would spin around on their swivel chair and a formal interview was arranged for the candidate.

Employers taking part in 'The Voice' style competition.

Rachel Lovstad, of Hays Travel, said: “This was a fantastic way to get to know the person beyond the CV and I loved it.”

Jon Clappison, HR Talent Partner at CAT said: “This was a great event and just listening takes out unconscious bias”, while Alex MacKenzie from Northumberland NHS Health Care Trust, added: “Really well done to all those involved and it will be good to have different areas and specialities involved next time.”

One student taking part was Tourism student Nhan Nguyen (Nathan).

He said: “This event was good and all the information that was provided in advance was helpful. The employers were great and this will help me in the future."

Modoluwamu Bambe pitches her employment credentials.

Fellow student Bambe Modoluwamu added: "This event was very insightful and helpful as well. The employers involved in the activity were kind and the meeting was well planned.”

The rationale behind the trial was to bring together Business School students seeking employment opportunities and local employers who have potential vacancies.