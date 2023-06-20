Students help transform former office block into apartment complex
Apartment project gave students the chance to use their skills
Students have helped give an office complex a new lease of life by transforming it into luxurious apartments.
The Parsons Road building also gave students working with award-winning training firm Engineering Real Results (ERR) the chance to apply their skills as part of their NVQ qualifications.
Ricky Sharma, managing director of ERR, hailed the development as a ‘shining example’ of the way people training in electrics, plumbing, gas and welding qualifications can get crucial on-the-job experience before entering the world of work.
He said: “We were given the opportunity to allow our students to work on this prominent site, taking it from an office building to a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments.
“I’m pleased to say the students did an incredible job, showing off their skills transforming the building into a bright and spacious site with all the amenities you would expect from a modern living space.
“We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements and have already had brilliant feedback.
“These projects show how important it is to give students the opportunity to work on live construction sites to hone their skills.”
ERR has centres around the country and offers courses accredited by awarding bodies.
As well as specialising in traditional trades, they also offer courses in crucial renewable skills, with the aim of helping to plug the so-called ‘green skills gap’.
The award-winning company also uses innovative virtual reality as part of their training.
Mr Sharma continued: “Enabling our students to work on live construction sites is a vital part of what we offer.
“We provide fantastic opportunities for our students to complete their NVQs and get the jobs they want.”
ERR offers skills and training to both industry professionals and new entrants.
Mr Sharma added: “The qualifications we offer are endorsed by employers and leading professional institutes for real-world relevance.
“When people train with us they do so with the confidence they will leave with the right knowledge, skills and qualifications that employers value and the industry and regulations require.”