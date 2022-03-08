Alec works as Digital Creative Director at internationally acclaimed magazine, British Vogue, where he’s also a renowned videographer and created the digital platform KLOSS FILMS

On Wednesday (March 9) Alec will join University of Sunderland students for a face-to-face workshop including how to set up a fashion video shoot.

Alec said: “I always aim to relate to and connect with students during workshops as someone who has been through the same journey and is from the north.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to share my experience of being in the same position as the students and how I persisted to get to where I am now.

"I am an open book and am happy to answer any questions relating to my creativity and work. I hope that I’m able to encourage and reassure the students that if they're dedicated and talented, they can achieve anything."

Originally from the Wirral, just outside of Liverpool, Alec studied and lectured in the North East before moving to London.

Digital Creative Director at British Vogue Magazine, Alec Maxwell, is going to be working with Fashion students at the University of Sunderland.

He added: “I always enjoy returning to the North East and it’s something I do often. I still feel very rooted to creativity in this region.”

The opportunity to learn from Alec’s experiences has certainly caught the imagination of the city’s students.

Eve Howarth, 21, said: “Having taken inspiration from so many Vogue shoots over the years, I will be quite star-struck. This workshop will hopefully kick-start my career in the industry once I’ve graduated in a few months.”

Katie Jeffries, 22, added: "It’s such an honour to be getting this visit from Alec. As a follower of Vogue myself, I can’t wait to hear about his experience in the industry.”

Fashion students Usmaan Ali, Cheryl Boothroyd, Bethany Lewis-Burrows, Leila Rochester, Katie Jeffries and Rachael Woolfe are looking forward to the visit of Alec Maxwell. Photogra David Wood

Naomi Austin, Senior Lecturer in Fashion, Design and Promotion at the University is also excited about the visit.

She said: “Alec has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Naomi Campbell, as well as luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior. I think it’ll be a great chance for him to reminisce about his university days with our students, as well as giving them tips and tricks on how to survive in the crazy world that is fashion.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.