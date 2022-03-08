Sunderland students learn from British Vogue Magazine fashion expert Alec Maxwell who has worked with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna
Fashion students at the city’s university are set to learn from one of the industry’s most respected figures, Alec Maxwell, who has worked with icons such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna.
Alec works as Digital Creative Director at internationally acclaimed magazine, British Vogue, where he’s also a renowned videographer and created the digital platform KLOSS FILMS
On Wednesday (March 9) Alec will join University of Sunderland students for a face-to-face workshop including how to set up a fashion video shoot.
Alec said: “I always aim to relate to and connect with students during workshops as someone who has been through the same journey and is from the north.
“I want to share my experience of being in the same position as the students and how I persisted to get to where I am now.
"I am an open book and am happy to answer any questions relating to my creativity and work. I hope that I’m able to encourage and reassure the students that if they're dedicated and talented, they can achieve anything."
Originally from the Wirral, just outside of Liverpool, Alec studied and lectured in the North East before moving to London.
He added: “I always enjoy returning to the North East and it’s something I do often. I still feel very rooted to creativity in this region.”
The opportunity to learn from Alec’s experiences has certainly caught the imagination of the city’s students.
Eve Howarth, 21, said: “Having taken inspiration from so many Vogue shoots over the years, I will be quite star-struck. This workshop will hopefully kick-start my career in the industry once I’ve graduated in a few months.”
Katie Jeffries, 22, added: "It’s such an honour to be getting this visit from Alec. As a follower of Vogue myself, I can’t wait to hear about his experience in the industry.”
Naomi Austin, Senior Lecturer in Fashion, Design and Promotion at the University is also excited about the visit.
She said: “Alec has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Naomi Campbell, as well as luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior. I think it’ll be a great chance for him to reminisce about his university days with our students, as well as giving them tips and tricks on how to survive in the crazy world that is fashion.”