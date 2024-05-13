Students credited for innovative green space ap design
Ten talented students from Heworth Grange School, part of Consilium Academies, have been praised for their conceptualisation of an app to help local people access green spaces.
The team’s proposal aimed to facilitate access to nearby green spaces for both students and residents in the local community.
Their proposal included comprehensive strategies to improve the safety and inclusivity of these spaces, particularly for those with disabilities and those living in urban areas without many services.
The Heworth Grange team’s proposal was scrutinised by a panel of judges from Otis, who had tasked students with devising innovative solutions to improve access to urban green spaces while addressing environmental and societal needs.
Otis is a leading global elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.
More than 240 students from 15 countries across the world took part in the competition, now in its fourth year, which is designed to develop youngsters’ skills in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
Executive head teacher of Heworth Grange School, Owen Inglis, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate this team of 10 talented students who worked so hard and collaboratively on this project.
“Designing an app is no easy task, but they never gave up and all contributed to the task with a wide range of skills and talents.
“We are very proud of their achievement, which reflects Heworth Grange’s commitment to having the very highest expectations for all our students.”
STEM lead for Consilium Academies, Gary Talbot, said: “I am immensely proud to see Heworth Grange recognised in such a prestigious international competition.
“Being selected to represent the UK and earning an honourable mention not only reflects our students' innovative spirit but also underscores the impactful learning experiences fostered through this challenge.
Communications Lead at Otis, Claire Tompkins, said: “On behalf of Otis, can I say what an absolute pleasure it has been working with Heworth Grange on this project.”