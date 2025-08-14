Students celebrate stellar A Level success at Dame Allan’s

Three high-achieving students from the Sunderland area are celebrating exceptional A Level results at Dame Allan’s Schools, collectively securing a string of top A* and A grades.

Faizan Talkhani, from Washington, achieved an outstanding four A* grades in physics, chemistry, maths and further maths. He will go on to study physics at Imperial College London.

He said: "I am so excited to study physics and feeling really good about my results. I have always found physics so interesting, it was always my favourite subject at Dame Allan's."

Siân Tuck, also from Washington, gained straight As in chemistry, physics and maths and will study Natural Sciences at the University of Nottingham.

Success for Dame Allan's pupils (L-R) Faizan Talkhani, Owen Jackson and Sian Tuck

"I have been at Dame Allan's for 16 years – starting in the Nursery – so it is a bit sad to have come to the end of my studies here!” she said. “The teachers have always helped to guide and inspire me, encouraging me to pursue my dream of studying STEM. I am also very grateful that I benefited from a bursary award to support me through the Sixth Form, it meant that I could keep learning with my friends in a stable environment."

Owen Jackson, from Sunderland, achieved an A* in maths and A grades in chemistry and physics, as well as an A* in his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). He will study Aerospace Engineering with an industrial placement year at the University of Sheffield.

Pupils at Dame Allan’s Schools achieved one of the strongest sets of A Level results in two decades, with almost 80% of all grades awarded at A*–B.

Of all exams sat by Year 13 pupils at the Newcastle-based independent school, 78.3% achieved grades A*–B – the second-highest figure since 2005 (excluding Covid years) – and 47.6% were awarded the top A* or A grade.

This year’s cohort includes a strong group heading to Oxbridge, a significant number of future engineers and medics, and many pupils achieving top results in the creative and performing arts.

A record number of pupils also opted to take the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) – an independent research project worth half an A Level and highly valued by universities – with 83% achieving grades A*–B.

The results follow Dame Allan’s significant investment in its Sixth Form provision, with a full refurbishment of the Queen’s Building to include a dedicated silent study area, group work pods, meeting room, social study space and café.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for our pupils – these results are the culmination of years of hard work, commitment and a genuine love of learning.

“What makes me most proud is not just the outstanding academic success, but the way our pupils have thrown themselves into every aspect of school life – from sport and the arts to leadership and community service. They leave Dame Allan’s as confident, compassionate and well-rounded young people, ready to make their mark on the world.”