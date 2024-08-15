Oliver Tudball, middle Patrick Gilling, right (going to Oxford) Sophie Jubb. | Submitted by Trust

Students at a school caught up in the nationwide crumbling concrete crisis are celebrating beating a tough year to achieve A Level success.

St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College in Peterlee is among those suffering problems with ‘RAAC’ - reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

The substance, which is found in a number of public buildings, has caused structural problems and concerns at a number of schools, with partial and full closures necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But staff at St Bede’s say its crop of outstanding exam results are a ‘testament to the students’ hard work, determination and resilience throughout a challenging academic year’.

The proportion of A level students at the sixth form, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, who received A*-A was 27.9% and 45.9% received grades A*-B.

This compares favourably with the national picture where 27.8% of A level students in England received the top grades, the school said.

Jackson Tilley, 18, from Seaham, achieved 3As in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Jackson said, “I’m happy, I’ve got exactly what I needed”. Jackson is going to Newcastle University to study Biomedical Sciences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Gilling, 18 from Wingate , was another student with plenty to celebrate, as he achieved an A* in Maths and two As in History and Physics. The 18-year-old is going to Durham University to study Physics.

As he opened he results Patrick said “ I’m delighted, I’ve finally got the results of all my hard work”.

Chloe Musgrave is also off to Durham University to study Archaeology and Ancient Civilisations.

Both Oliver Tudball (AAA), 18, from Wingate, and Hugo Marshall (AAB), 18, from Seaham are going to the University of Sheffield to study Aerospace Engineering, thanks to achieving excellent grades in Chemistry, Maths and Physics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Jubb,18, from Seaham had a brilliant results day achieving two A*s in English and Psychology and an A in History securing a place at University of Oxford to study History and English.

Sophie said, “I worked so hard for these, and I’m so proud of myself and all my friends, it was stressful changing our learning environment but we all worked so hard”.

There were also some exceptional performances in BTEC subjects with a number of Distinction *’s.

These included Emily Smith who achieved full marks in BTEC Business, alongside grades A in Psychology and B in Geography in her A Levels. She is going to study Business and Geography at Newcastle University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other successful BTEC students included Chloe Rowland who is going to study Early Childhood Studies at Liverpool John Moores University, and Summer Jones who is off to Sunderland University to study Primary Education.

Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “Despite the challenging year marked by RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) disruptions and other obstacles, students and staff demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination.

“Their hard work paid off, resulting in amazing A-level results. Overcoming adversity, the dedication of both students and staff has been truly inspiring, proving that even in difficult times, success is possible through perseverance.”

For more information, visit www.bccet.org.uk