Student Chaye celebrates memorial award

Roz Anderson Memorial prize winning graduate Chaye McCullagh with Les Anderson Picture: DAVID WOOD

Chaye, from South Shields, is the first in her family to graduate but she is also the very first recipient of a prize in honour of an “ inspirational” scientist who dedicated to improving the treatment of patients with a rare life-threatening genetic disease.

Roz Anderson, who sadly lost her battle with cancer last summer, was a Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of Sunderland and in her 31-year career as a researcher worked on treatments for a range of conditions and illnesses but her particular passion was the battle against the rare genetic disorder Cystinosis cancer.

Professor Roz Anderson

Before her death she organised with her family and University staff an annual prize dedicated in her memory to an outstanding pharmacy student, who would reflects her devotion to scientific research, her strong belief in teamwork and making a difference in society by inspiring future generations.

Chaye, 22, was chosen for her outstanding performance across all areas of the MPharm programme.

In particular, she excelled in the areas that Roz would have been most proud – antibacterial and anticancer chemotherapy.

She was presented with the honour by Roz’s husband Les during her graduation ceremony at the Stadium of Light.

She said: “I am incredibly honoured to have achieved this award. My family are so proud too. I’m the first in my family to graduate and this award just makes the day extra special.

“I never expected to win this, but know it would not have been possible without the incredible support of the staff around me.

“All the stories I have been told about Roz show she was so dedicated and caring. I hope I can reflect those qualities in my own career.”