Student benefits from programme to kick-start career

A 19-year-old student has benefited from a opportunity extended by Cascade Cash Management to young people in the region who are keen to get a head start in their financial career.

Elizabeth Langdon (Ellie) is working towards a BA Hons Business with Economics at Northumbria University, and she has joined Cascade as a Client Support Assistant. Cascade Cash Management is an independent and transparent service created to make savings simple.

Ellie was so keen to join the company when completing her second year of university and joined the team on a part time basis, prior to joining full time in September to undertake the role as her sandwich year, before returning to do her fourth and final year at university.

In her role she will be learning the basics of the leading cash management company that is on a mission to help people reach their savings goals faster, smarter and happier on all levels.

She said: “This opportunity was just too good to be true. I’d heard about Cascade and their work with students, but then when I met the team at a CISI event last Autumn, I was determined to have my sandwich year with them.

“The team is simply lovely, the environment conducive to learning and the atmosphere is very positive. The team are well organised, which I love, and the support from my line manager, Head of Business Operations Georgia Boddy, has been brilliant. I feel at home here already and I’m looking forward to the future as part of this team, carving a role for myself whilst I learn.”

Ellie is the fifth student from the university to benefit from the Cascade Cash Management opportunity.