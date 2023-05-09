Still time to enter the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023

The Sunderland Echo has teamed up with Teesside University to showcase the region’s promising talent - and those who nuture it - with the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

Entries are open, and the deadline is June , with the award’s dinner and ceremony to crown the winners at Newcastle United Football Club on Thursday, July 13.

The 2023 awards are being supported by South Tyneside College, North East Apprenticehship Ambassador Network, and New Durham College.

To enter, visit neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

There are 14 categories. Apprentices being entered should have been enrolled on a programme prior to June 2022. Unless otherwise stated, the entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year - Sponsored by South Tyneside College

Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by New Durham College

Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9).

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A Level Pass).

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications.

Degree Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside University

Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above. (equivalent to a degree).

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector.

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector.

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the IT or Digital Marketing Sector.

