News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
19 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
58 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Still time to enter the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023

There’s still time help highlight the outstanding work done by Sunderland’s apprentices and the firms who employ them.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read

The Sunderland Echo has teamed up with Teesside University to showcase the region’s promising talent - and those who nuture it - with the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entries are open, and the deadline is June , with the award’s dinner and ceremony to crown the winners at Newcastle United Football Club on Thursday, July 13.

The 2023 awards are being supported by South Tyneside College, North East Apprenticehship Ambassador Network, and New Durham College.

Most Popular

To enter, visit neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

There are 14 categories. Apprentices being entered should have been enrolled on a programme prior to June 2022. Unless otherwise stated, the entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year - Sponsored by South Tyneside College

Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. 

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by New Durham College

Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A Level Pass).

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Degree Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside University

Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above. (equivalent to a degree).

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector. 

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector.

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the IT or Digital Marketing Sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Related topics:Apprenticeship Awards