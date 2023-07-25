It was the culmination of a four year journey of progress for Willow Wood Community Primary School in Redcar Road, Sunderland, after it was deemed by Ofsted to require improvement following an inspection visit in 2019.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils "enjoy" learning and how the school's leaders are “determined that every child will achieve”.

The report described the school as a “welcoming place” in which the staff have “high expectations and are strong role models”.

Headteacher Lindsay Robertson said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to get this judgement after what has been a real team effort.

"This has been a long journey for the school and this judgement verifies what we already knew; that this is a solidly good school.

“The staff room was really buzzing when I told them the judgement. There were tears of joy and people were hugging and shouting ‘team Willow Wood’.”

Willow Wood Community Primary School headteacher Lindsay Robertson and her pupils jump for joy at good Ofsted judgement.

Ms Robertson cites the opening of the new school building in September 2021 as “a real turning point for the school.

She added: “The children have now got the facilities they deserve and this has helped to make a real difference.”

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the children’s behaviour and attitudes towards learning, which they judged to be outstanding.

Ms Robertson said: “The children’s behaviour was described as ‘exemplary’ and I was really pleased their outstanding contribution was recognised.”

Lead inspector Ian Dawson commended the school for its curriculum provision and raising the aspirations of both pupils and staff.

He said: “Since the previous inspection, leaders have raised expectations about what pupils can achieve and all staff and governors share these high expectations.

“Leaders have developed a broad curriculum with clear plans for each subject. Teachers have strong subject knowledge because they have effective support from subject leaders. Teachers know what content they need to deliver and pupils have a thorough understanding of what they have learned.

“Provision for pupils’ personal development is strong. They learn about differing cultures and world views through lessons and assemblies and take part in charity work.”

The report also praised the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Mr Dawson added: “Pupils with SEND keep up with their peers and achieve well. This is because leaders develop effective support plans and make regular checks on provision.

“Leaders work closely with parents and external agencies to support pupils with SEND.”