Staff 'over the moon' with positive Ofsted report at school children 'love coming to'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Ropery Walk Primary School are “over the moon” after Ofsted inspectors confirmed the school had maintained the standards from its good judgement at its previous inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst schools are no longer given an overall judgement, inspectors confirmed the Seaham school had “taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection”.

Headteacher Chloe Black and pupils from Ropery Walk Primary School give a thumbs up to their latest Ofsted report. | Ropery Walk Primary School

The report highlighted how pupils and parents are “extremely positive” about the school and in particular how “well their children are learning to read and communication between home and school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors described how one pupil said “nothing at school makes me feel unsafe and we have great teachers”.

After receiving the report headteacher Chloe Black said: “We are delighted with the report. Everything was so positive and the staff are over the moon.”

Ms Black was particularly pleased that inspectors recognised the pupils’ “exemplary” behaviour and high expectations of all the children.

She added: “We have a high proportion of pupil premium children and a catchment with high levels of social deprivation and so we are delighted that inspectors recognised the high aspirations pupils have and their excellent behaviour and positive attitude to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children love coming to school and the staff are so happy this was recognised by inspectors.”

Lead inspector Debbie Redshaw identified the emphasis placed on developing children’s literacy and was fulsome in her praise of the progress being made by pupils in the core subjects of English and maths.

She said: “Since the previous inspection, school leaders have made reading a firm priority. Phonics is taught with fidelity to one scheme and books are carefully matched to the sounds pupils know.

“This is helping pupils to become better readers because they practise what they know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils in all years have lots of opportunities to borrow and read books and all pupils learn to read well.

“Early reading, writing and mathematics get off to a great start in Reception. Teachers and leaders use effective strategies to ensure children are ready to learn quickly. There is a language and number-rich environment indoors that enables children to learn well.

“In Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) and Key Stage 2 (Year 3 to 6), pupils are confident about their learning in mathematics and they can independently access tasks.

“In mathematics and all other subjects, quality resources are used to support pupils with their learning and pupils say that they enjoy mathematics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also commended the school on pupils’ good attendance and praised staff for the development of a well-planned personal development curriculum that “helps pupils to understand life beyond school and their local community”.”

The report also highlighted how staff “love being part of this friendly, happy, ambitious school”.