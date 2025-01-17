Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plains Farm Academy headteacher Lesley Cassidy said staff are “over the moon” after the schools latest Ofsted report in which inspectors highlighted how pupils are “cared for deeply and flourish”.

Whilst overall judgements are no longer given by Ofsted, the report stated that Plains Farm Academy “maintained the standards identified at the previous inspection”, which was good.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils’ needs are “at the heart of every decision the school makes” and praised the children for their “exemplary” behaviour.

The report also highlighted how pupils “embody the values of this nurturing, warm and supportive school” and the culture of “high expectations” at the school.

Staff and children at Plains Farm Academy give a thumbs up to their latest Ofsted report. | Plains Farm Academy

After receiving the report Mrs Cassidy said: “Everyone is over the moon with the report and staff got particularly emotional where it mentioned how children are ‘cared for deeply and flourish’.

“A number of our staff have worked here for over 20 years and they are over the moon to see their efforts officially recognised in the report.

“All the staff work exceptionally hard and we are proud of the report. I also want to say a big thank you to the children whose excellent behaviour was recognised by the inspectors.”

Headteacher Lesley Cassidy with children from Plains Farm Academy. | Plains Farm Academy

Lead inspector Anne Vernon was fulsome in her praise of the school’s “high expectations” and “carefully designed and sequenced curriculum”.

She said: “From the Early Years through to Year 6, the knowledge that pupils should learn is clear.

“The school has put in place a variety of effective approaches to support pupils to remember their learning.

“For example, in Year 4 science pupils use pictures, ‘remember remember’ questions and vocabulary to recall key facts around melting and freezing chocolate. This supports their understanding of solids, liquids and gases.

“The school provides exceptional support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Staff identify pupils’ needs well and the school works relentlessly to remove any barriers that pupils might face in their learning.

“These pupils receive exactly the right amount of support to become confident learners.”

Inspectors also highlighted the “extremely positive” relationships established between staff and children and praised the “relentless” efforts of staff to ensure the good attendance of pupils.

The report also commended the school on its holistic development of pupils with the opportunity to participate in a “wide range of clubs and extra-curricular activities”.

Inspectors praised the leadership and management at the school and described how staff feel valued with one teacher telling Ofsted “we’re a small school but with a big heart”.”