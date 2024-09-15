Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at New Penshaw Academy are ‘over the moon’ after the school was judged to be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors praised the school’s pupils for their “delightful” behaviour and described how children enjoy learning because their teachers “make it interesting and relevant”.

Headteacher Steph Johnson said: “We are over the moon with the judgement and I feel the report really captures who we are as a school.

“The staff were really pleased when I told them the judgment and there were a lot of smiling faces.

“The staff here are amazing and always put the children at the centre of everything they do and so it’s nice to get that positive feedback and to be praised for the hard work that they do.”

Mrs Johnson was particularly please the report recognised the inclusive nature of the school, including its “rich and challenging curriculum” which “meets the needs of all its pupils”.

Inspectors said: “This inclusive school strives to make all pupils feel welcomed as valued members of the school community.

“The school is determined to help all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to achieve well.

“Reading is a priority and the school is determined to see all pupils develop fluency and confidence in reading.

“The curriculum helps to bring learning to life. It places a strong focus on developing language and communication skills.

“Vocabulary development starts with the nursery children and across the school, pupils talk to each other and adults with confidence.

“Pupils use a wide range of vocabulary to explain their new learning.”

Lead inspector Alison Stephenson was impressed with the “warm relationships” established between staff and children and the emphasis placed on pupils’ well-being.

She said: “The school places pupils’ well-being as a priority and there is a culture of mutual respect.

“Pupils know that staff care for them and they trust staff to help them if they have any worries.

“The school responds to pupils’ needs effectively and children are happy in this nurturing school.”

The good judgement has certainly won the approval of the judges who matter most - the children.

Year 6 pupil Summer Allan, 10, said: “I told the inspectors we are all passionate about reading. They also asked what my favourite piece of work was and whether I enjoy coming to school.

“I do, and I’m happy to be at a good school.”

Classmate Sienna Lappin, 10, said: “I enjoy my lessons and my favourite subject is maths. This is a very friendly school. I’m happy here as it’s lots of fun.”

Year 4 pupil Nojer Kurani, 8, added: “I’m proud to come to a good school. Your learn lots of things at this school and the teachers make the lessons fun.”

The report also commended the school for it SEND provision, which inspectors identified as a “strength of the school”, and the use of visitors and external visits to enrich the curriculum.

Mrs Johnson said: “Our job is to ensure the children are ready for the next stage of their education and the report highlights how we do this very well.”