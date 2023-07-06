The opening is the end of a two year journey after children on the School Council decided it was the best way to spend money which had been saved over several years from the school budget.

The MUGA can be used for a range of games including football, tennis, basketball and netball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children decided to build the all weather surface as the section of playing field on which it was built was prone to become waterlogged and couldn’t be used after rainfall.

Staff and children celebrate opening of new £50,000 multi use games area

Year 5 pupil, Jude Wight, 10, said: “You can’t really use the field in the winter but the new MUGA doesn’t get wet and muddy and you can use it all year round.

“It’s great for PE lessons.”

As part of the opening celebrations, children from the School Council put on a sporting display including football, tennis and skipping.

Year 5 pupil Elsa Boddy, 10, said: “I’ve played football, basketball and netball as well as using the MUGA for after-school clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t get slippery and you can enjoy your PE lessons more.”

Children celebrate the opening of their new multi use games area.

The official opening was performed by former Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, Joan Atkinson, who also supported the school with the planning application process.

After cutting the ribbon, Joan said: “I have a long association with the school as I live locally and my children used to attend the school.

“It was lovely to be asked to open the MUGA and it’s a pleasure to be here today. It looks like a fantastic facility which can be used by the children in all seasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new 15 metre by 30 metre play area is proving so popular with the children it is even helping to improve behaviour.

The new £50,000 multi use games area at East Boldon Junior School.

Headteacher Tim Shenton said: “It’s wonderful for the children to see this MUGA officially open today and it’s going to leave a legacy here for future generations to use.

“We run a gold star system at the school for positive behaviour. One of the rewards is gaining extra time on the MUGA and this is proving to be a big incentive for the children.”

The MUGA also fits with the school’s ethos of healthy lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shenton said: “Children’s health and wellbeing is hugely important and the MUGA allows pupils to be actively engaged in play and learning all year round.

“The children love the new facility and it’s great to see the smiles on their faces.”

It’s a sentiment shared by South Tyneside Council’s lead member for children, family and social care, Adam Ellison, who was also at the opening ceremony.

Cllr Ellison said: “Children’s health and wellbeing is a real priority for us as a Council and this facility will allow children to take part in sports and be active all year round.