St Robert of Newminster students and staff celebrate another 'excellent' set of GCSE results
Nearly 90% of students achieved a pass in English (grade 4 and above) with “almost 80%” achieving the standard attainment benchmark in maths.
Headteacher Dean Juric confirmed an impressive “three quarters of pupils achieved a pass in both”.
He added: “I would like to congratulate our students on their excellent results this summer.
“Students achieved fantastic grades across a huge range of GCSE and Applied or Technical courses, at all levels of attainment.
“Their success is reward for all their hard work, the efforts of their teachers, and all the support they have received from home.
“We look forward to welcoming the majority of students back to St Robert's Sixth Form and wish everyone the very best moving forward.
“Very well done to all.”
