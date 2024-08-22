Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils and staff at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School have been celebrating another stellar set of results today (August 22) as youngsters arrived to collect their GCSE grades.

Nearly 90% of students achieved a pass in English (grade 4 and above) with “almost 80%” achieving the standard attainment benchmark in maths.

St Robert of Newminster pupils Poppy Williams, Violet Stokoe and Finn Montgomery are all smiles after opening their results. | St Robert of Newminster

Headteacher Dean Juric confirmed an impressive “three quarters of pupils achieved a pass in both”.

He added: “I would like to congratulate our students on their excellent results this summer.

“Students achieved fantastic grades across a huge range of GCSE and Applied or Technical courses, at all levels of attainment.

“Their success is reward for all their hard work, the efforts of their teachers, and all the support they have received from home.

“We look forward to welcoming the majority of students back to St Robert's Sixth Form and wish everyone the very best moving forward.

“Very well done to all.”