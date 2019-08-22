St Robert of Newminster Catholic School headteacher praises students after strong results
Students and school bosses alike are celebrating after positive GCSE results at a Washington school.
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School congratulated students celebrating their GCSE results today with many receiving the top grades of 7, 8 and 9.
The school also saw more than three quarters of students passing both English and Maths.
Head Teacher Dean Juric was full of praise for his students and was delighted with how the results turned out.
He said: “Students performed extremely well at all levels, and the school saw very impressive overall GCSE points scores.”
Student Marco Porceller, 16, was over the moon after achieving five grade 7s and hopes these results will lead him down the path of engineering.
He said: “I’m glad the hard work has paid off. I’m happy with it. My parents and the teachers really helped me get the result.”
Elliot Barry, 16, was surprised to do better than he expected after achieving three 7s and two 6s.
He said: “I’m glad I prepared. It’s much better to prepare for exams than to just wing it. I was feeling stressed before today but it’s much better now. My parents really motivated me to do the work.”
Kate Burke, 16, was overjoyed after working her way to three grade 9 results, a difficult feat to achieve under the newly launched grading system.
She said: “I’m really chuffed. My parents and the teachers really helped me. I wasn’t too stressed but I’m definitely relieved now.”