It was double delight for St Anthony’s twins Alexandria and Andrea Nsubuga who got a got a fantastic set of GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The twins were “extremely nervous” heading into school this morning (August 21) but were filled with relief after opening their envelopes.

Twins Alexandria and Andrea Nsubuga. | Neil Fatkin

Alexandria, 16, said: “I was so nervous coming in this morning and it felt a bit surreal that this was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did better than expected and I’m really happy with my results. I got five grades which are 7 and above and a distinction in my BTEC which I’m really pleased about. I’m going to go to St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form to study art, psychology, media, and French. ”

Sister Andrea added: “I’m pleased I got the grades I needed and a number which are 7 and above. I feel a lot more relaxed now that I know my results. I’m also going to sixth form to study English, economics, business and Spanish.

“This afternoon, to celebrate, I’m going to watch a film.”

The twins weren’t the only students celebrating as almost 70% of pupils achieved five GCSEs including maths and English at grades 4 (old grade C) and above. 26% of all grades achieved were at the top level 7 to 9 grades or equivalent.

One of those students who did particularly well was Imogen Wheelam who attained one grade 7, one grade 9, with all other grades at level 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Wheelam. | Neil Fatkin

Imogen, 16, said: “I was really nervous coming into school this morning. The anticipation of waiting for my results was really nerve-racking. I’ve don really well and I’m really pleased with myself.

“I’m going to go and do performing arts at the Northern School of Musical Theatre in Newcastle. It my mum’s birthday and so we are going to celebrate by going out for brunch and for tea.”

Classmate Mya Ellis, 16, also performed really well, attaining six grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Mya Ellis. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “I was kind of nervous coming into school this morning but I was also quite excited. I got the grades I was hoping for and so I couldn’t have asked for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m going to sixth form to study English literature, history and French. I’m going to go out with my friends to celebrate.”

Isabel Evans, 16, also achieved an impressive set of results in 11 GCSEs including four grade 9s, three at grade 8s, and four grade 7s.

Isabel Evans. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “I’m really happy with how I did and I’m glad my revision paid off. I’m off to study maths, biology and history at St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form.”

Grace Kirton was ecstatic with her results after achieving 11 GCSEs including one at grade 9, seven at grade 8, and three at grade 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaia Locquiao and Grace Kirton. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “I’ve done very well and I am absolutely thrilled. I am staying on at sixth form and studying Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Physics at A Level.”

Equally pleased was Gaia Locquiao, 16, who achieved an impressive 10 GCSEs including seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7. She also achieved a distinction* in BTEC Sport.

Gaia said: “I cannot believe it. I worked hard for these grades and I can’t wait to study for my A Levels.”

Headteacher Mrs Lanaghan said she was thrilled with the results which are “once again are well above national averages”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “These grades are the result of the hard work and determination of our students, and the support and encouragement from our team of dedicated staff.

“There have been some outstanding individual results with many students achieving grades 7 to 9 in all subjects.

“We look forward to seeing our young people progress into a range of exciting opportunities, including our joint St Anthony’s and St Aidan’s Sixth Form.

“I look forward to hearing about their future successes. I would also like to thank our parents and carers for their unwavering support and wish our students all the very best for this exciting next phase of their lives.”