The headteacher at a Sunderland school has paid tribute to the resilience of her students as they collect their GCSE results.

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy acting head Marie Lanaghan was speaking as students who had worked through the coronavirus lockdown were learning how they had fared.

The school was delighted with its results.

She said: "We have done fantastically.

"Almost 80% of our students have achieved at least five GCSE grade four or above, including English and maths."

Working from home had been difficult for both students and teachers.

"It has been a challenge but the pupils have done incredibly well and I think that is a testament to our team of hard-working staff who have encouraged the pupils and have been really supportive," she said.

"It has been a great team effort and they should all be really proud of what they have achieved."

While many students will be celebrating today, some will be facing disappointment and the school was ready to help them.

"Behind every set of results is a young person and some will not have achieved the outcome they might wish for today," she said.

"But we have a great team standing by to give them support and help them to make the next step, whatever that might be."

Among those picking up their results was Angela Howson, accompanied by dad Chris, chaplain to the University of Sunderland: "It is mostly 7s, but I got a 9 9 in science, which I am really happy about, and I got a 6 in French when I thought I was going to get a 5.."

But even a helping hand from dad wasn't enough to land a 9 in RE: "I got an 8," said Angela, who is off to Durham Sixth Form for A-levels in politics and religion and a B-Tech in performing arts.

Chris was over the moon: "I'm very proud," he said.

"I am so happy that she is happy with her results and ready for the next stage of her life. But she is not just a grade, she is a wonderful human being."

Georgina Jaconelli admitted she had been worries - but had even exceeded her own expectations in the end: "I got one 9, one eight and five 7s," she said.

"It is similar to what I got in my mocks - I didn't expect to get a 9, though.

"I was stressed - now I am just a bit overwhelmed," said Georgina, who is staying on at sixth form to study maths, psychology, philosophy and Spanish.

Maya Hughes said she was 'really happy' with her four 9s, five 8s, a 7and a 6.

"I did really well," she said.

"It is pretty much what I was expecting, but in some of them I got higher marks than I thought I would.