St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy in Sunderland announces emergency closure due to flooding
St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy has confirmed an “emergency closure” today (June 11) due to flooding.
A statement posted on the school’s Facebook page this morning said: “Regrettably when we have accessed the school site this morning we have uncovered a flood in the dining hall.
“Due to the essential need to provide a lunch/food service we will have to close the school site. School is therefore closed to years 7,8,9,10,11,12.”
Pupils who are sitting exams or who attend the St Aidan’s site for lessons should attend school.
The statement added: “Pupils that are taking exams in year's 11 and 12 are to attend their exams as normal.
“Year 11s are to register in Our Lady's Hall before their exam. Year 12s are to register as normal in Somerlayton form rooms.
“The St Aidan's site remains unaffected and pupils that normally attend there should continue to do so, including pupils taking their exams.
An updated statement from the school’s headteacher Marie Lanaghan said she is hoping the school will be able to open tomorrow.
She said: “Unfortunately this morning we uncovered a flood in the dining hall so we have had to close to Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.
“Pupils in Years 11 and 12 who are taking exams are in school as normal.
“We have engineers working hard to put things in place so we can open school tomorrow (June 12).
“We will provide an update to parents later.”
