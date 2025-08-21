St Aidan’s students achieve exceptional GCSE results, exceeding national averages

The school proudly reports that 62.3% of pupils attained a strong pass in both English and Mathematics, with 79% achieving a standard pass. These figures represent another year of impressive performance, enabling pupils to progress successfully to their chosen next stages of education or training.

St Aidan's remains committed to a broad and balanced curriculum, evidenced by the fact that 73% of its pupils completed the EBACC pathway, a demanding curriculum designed to maintain wide options for further study and future careers. This achievement significantly surpasses national averages. Among the notable successes were 36 Grade 9s awarded across various subjects, including seven in History and nine in Religious Studies.

Several individual pupils demonstrated exceptional academic prowess. Rienald Braga secured an impressive eleven Grade 9s and has expressed enthusiasm about continuing his studies at St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s Sixth Form. Rien said, ‘I’m very pleased with the results. I have consistently worked hard and this has paid off.’

Niall Bruce and Ethan Rayner also achieved remarkable results, each earning four Grade 9s. Niall was feeling ‘very calm’ on the lead up to Results Day and is planning to study RE, Law and Business at St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form. Elliot Moon, who attained three Grade 9s among his results, will be progressing to study Business, Maths and Economics at our shared Sixth Form. Elliot was ‘delighted with his results’ and noted that ‘he had improved in each set of mocks leading up to the exam.’ Josh Battell’s exemplary performance included three Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, has facilitated his access to our Sixth Form. Additionally, Corey Richardson received an excellent set of results, including six Grade 7s. Corey was ‘surprised and delighted’ at his results.

Headteacher, Anne-Marie Whitten, reflected on these achievements, “These results are not merely grades; they are a clear reflection of the unwavering dedication and hard work of our pupils, supported by the tireless commitment of our staff. More than that, they are passports to the future, opening doors to higher education and fulfilling career pathways for each and every one of our pupils.”

These results underscore St Aidan's dedication to fostering a supportive and challenging academic environment that empowers pupils to achieve their full potential. The school looks forward to building upon these successes, continuing to provide exceptional educational opportunities, and guiding its pupils toward future success. The entire St Aidan's community extends its sincere congratulations to all pupils on their achievements and wishes them the very best in their onward journeys.