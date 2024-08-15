Sporty student off to medical school after A Level success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A student who combines high-flying studies with impressive sporting feats is overjoyed after securing the A Level results she needs to study medicine.

Durham High School Student and champion weightlifter Chloe Philpott with her A level results. Photograph: Stuart Boulton/Durham High School | Stuart Boulton

Chloe Philpott, 18, of Peterlee, joined Durham High School for Sixth Form and has juggled her studies whilst being part of the British Weightlifting Programme and taking part in swimming competitions across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, she found her hard work had paid off when she received all A grades in A-Level Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry, which has secured her place at Hull York Medical School to study Medicine.

Chloe also secured an A in her EPQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Getting my results feels amazing, especially after all of the hard work I put in. It’s such a big relief and I’m really proud!

“It’s such an achievement getting into medical school and definitely wasn’t an easy ride while also training in swimming and weightlifting, but the school has been amazing in giving me support and I always had what I needed to succeed.

I couldn’t have done it without them.” Chloe began swimming at age five, and has always swum for Peterlee ASC, training at Peterlee and the Louisa Centre leisure centres six times per week.

“The talented champion has won an abundance of medals and has competed at national level. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe added: “I love swimming because it’s something I’ve grown up around with my dad being a swimmer, and then a coach.

“My parents are my role models and have always inspired me to work harder and do what I love.

“Swimming allows me to push myself and my body and I love competing and the adrenaline rush that comes with it.

“During exams, swimming was always a break where I could have a few hours to reset and relax before studying again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gifted pupil also trains in weightlifting, and has done since she was 14 when she begun training with her dad, Chris.

Chloe trains five times per week and enjoys the sport because it works well alongside swimming to push her body and mind.

She was accepted onto the British Weightlifting Programme in 2022 and receives personalised coaching from British weightlifters.

The young athlete hopes to continue both of her passions at Hull York Medical School where she will begin studying her Medicine degree in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as swimming and weightlifting, Chloe is excited to try surfing and train to take part in a triathlon, expanding her athletic abilities further.

Headmistress, Michelle Hill, said: “Chloe is a shining example of how, with hard work, you can achieve sporting excellence and outstanding results. She has balanced both her studies and training beautifully and we’re extremely proud of her.”