The money has been used to purchase guitars as well as materials to build their own cajon drums.

Following the donation, headteacher Robert Bell said: “We are so grateful to the Universal Music UK Sound Foundation for this generous grant.

“This grant will allow us to provide our students with more opportunities to learn music right here at our own school. Music is an important part of a well-rounded education, and we are excited that our students now have more chances to play and learn music.”

Music teacher Glen Freeman added: “These new instruments open up music to so many more pupils. We offer a personalised curriculum at Evolve Academy and music can be so beneficial for our students, helping them to engage in lessons and build confidence.”

Deputy headteacher Karyn Taylor with some of the pupils making their drums.

The school provides alternative provision for pupils, many who have mental health challenges and struggle to attend and access mainstream education.

Deputy headteacher, Karyn Taylor, believes the power of music helps to engage the students in their learning and feel more settled in school.

She said: “At the start of the day we have our fit to learn sessions. Many pupils are choosing to play the drums and instruments which really helps them to settle and gives them something to look forward to at the start of the school day.

“Sometimes the hardest thing for these children is getting through the school door and so having something they love to do is really helpful.”

To help engage students in the project, the school purchased ten build your own drum kits.

Ms Taylor added: “Many of our students are on the autistic spectrum and really enjoy the practical side of things. Building their own drums also brings in design and technology skills.

“We are really grateful for the donation as without it we wouldn’t have been able to purchase these instruments.

“In the future we also hope to establish a school band.”

One pupil hoping to be part of the band is Year 9 student Oliver Teasdale.

Oliver Teasdale making his drum.