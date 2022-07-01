The judgement marked the culmination of a four year “positive journey”, after the school was deemed to require improvement following its previous inspection in 2018.
The report praised the school for the good behaviour of pupils who are “engaged in their learning”.
Lead inspector Alex Thorp was particularly impressed with the relationships established with parents and the wider community.
He said: “Leaders have established positive partnerships between the school and families. Parents and carers speak highly of this ‘very special school with a big heart’. Relationships between pupils and staff are caring and respectful. Pupils are proud of their school and feel safe.”
For Mr Shenton, the judgement was validation of what he already believed and the work put in by staff and pupils.
He said: “We are very proud of how we’ve come together as a community. We believed we were a good school and this judgement is validation. We’ve put a lot in place since our last inspection and it was really pleasing that two elements – quality of education and leadership and management – were discussed as being borderline outstanding.”
Mr Shenton was pleased the report recognised the school’s “well-sequenced and coherent curriculum”.
He said: “The curriculum has a bottom up approach with everything interlinked to improve children’s learning. As leaders we’ve really focused on the curriculum and middle leaders have done so much work around planning.”
The report also singled out special praise for provision in Mathematics, including for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Mr Thorp said: “The leader for mathematics has an expert subject understanding and staff speak positively of the support he provides. All pupils, including those with SEND, speak confidently about their learning and clearly enjoy their mathematics lessons.
"There’s a comprehensive programme of support in place for pupils with SEND which includes them in all aspects of school life.”
The report also commended the school on its motto, ‘Be The Best You Can Be’, which “runs through all aspects of school life”, and the emphasis placed on reading and development of literacy.
Inspectors recognised the “strong team ethos”, with staff “proud to work at the school”.