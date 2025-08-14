Sixth form celebrates results day success including Oxbridge place

A Peterlee sixth form college is celebrating its students’ “hard work and determination” after achieving “fantastic A level results”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is celebrating the exiting futures their students are about to embark upon.

St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College students have been celebrating their A Level results. | St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College

Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “We are immensely proud to see our students heading off to world renowned institutions such as Oxford and Durham where they will continue to thrive academically and personally. Equally inspiring are those pursuing specialist and vocational courses”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some impressive individual performances from students including Isaac Smith achieved an A*, one A and one B grade, who will be going to the University of Oxford to study English.

Esme Sinclair, who will be going to Durham University to study English, achieved one A*, one A and one B grade.

Alfie Batty achieved two A grades and one B grade and is heading to Durham University to study Mechanical Engineering.

There were also some exceptional performances in BTEC subjects, leading to a number of Distinctions and Distinction* grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included Codie Atherton, who achieved Distinction* in Health and Social Care and is going to study Law at Northumbria University, and Jack Barrow, who achieved a Distinction* in Engineering and is going to Northumbria University to study Civil Engineering.

“We wish all of our students the very best as they leave us to follow their chosen career pathways,” added Mrs Cessford.