Sister-schools in Sunderland and Washington celebrate GCSE results day success

Teenagers at sister schools in Wearside have been celebrating their GCSE results.

Thornhill Academy and Washington Academy are both part of the Consilium Academies group, which has been celebrating students’ achievements.

The schools said results received today are a testament to the hard work and commitment North East students have shown during their time at secondary school, and they will go on to help them shape their future choices, whether that’s further study, an apprenticeship or training in the workplace.

Thornhill left to right Jessica Stead, Timothy Xue, Poppy Copper and Sanzida Begum. Picture submitted by Consilium.

This year saw a normal exam season after the turbulent years of the pandemic, and challenges remain in schools across the country. In recognition of this, the exams regulator Ofqual asked exam boards to consider the impact the pandemic continues to have on students.

Staff at the schools, all part of Consilium Academies, have gone over and above to support their Year 11 students, preparing them academically as well as emotionally to sit their exams.

This includes online twilight sessions, an after-school intervention programme, one-to-one tuition, small group mentoring, mock exams and assertive mentoring. Parents and carers were also offered on-site support and key revision materials and advice.

Among top achievers were Lucie Swanson, from Washington Academy, achieved 10 GCSE grades 5-7, and who will go on to study at Sunderland College.

Her schoolmate Joey Lee achieved 6 GCSEs grades 5-7, and two distinction*s, and will be studying at Newcastle Sixth Form College.

Meanwhile, at Thornhill Academy, Poppy Cooper achieved 7 grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 6, and a distinction star.

She is going on to Newcastle Sixth form college to study Biology, Chemistry and Geography.

Schoolmate Timothy Xue achieved 2 grade 9s, 3 8s and a distinction star, he is going on to St. Aidan’s and St. Anthony’s sixth form to study Maths, Physics, Computer Science and Geography.

Also from Thornhill, Susanna Penaranda joined the school three years ago with no English, and has left with two grade 7s, six grade 6s, two grade 5s and one grade 4, and is going to Newcastle Sixth form college to study Maths, Art and Spanish.

Susan Hamilton, headteacher of Thornhill Academy, said: “We are exceptionally proud of the efforts of all of our students.

"Those students who fully committed to their studies achieved some of the best results in the history of Thornhill.

"Whilst we returned to a typical exam series this year, it can not be denied that these students have not had a typical school experience.

"Their resilience and determination to deal with this adversity are commendable and will stand them in good stead for their future lives.”

Victoria Carter, headteacher of Washington Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our students, we are so proud of their achievements and so pleased their hard work and dedication paid off.

"We are delighted that their time at Washington has enabled them to progress to their chosen next steps and wish each and every one of our students of cohort 2023 the very best of luck for a happy and successful future”.

Tracey Grennough, acting CEO at Consilium Academies, said: “I want to wish all our Year 11 students a huge congratulations, not just for these exam results, but for all of their achievements throughout their time in secondary school. We are so proud of how they have conducted themselves, and the resilience they’ve shown during challenging times.