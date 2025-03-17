Seaburn Dene’s little superheroes meet real-life heroes

Reception children at Seaburn Dene Primary School have been embracing their inner superheroes as part of an exciting topic exploring the everyday heroes in our community.

Throughout the week, the young learners welcomed real-life role models, including local police officers, Post Office staff, NHS professionals, and a veterinary expert. Each visitor shared their experiences of helping others, offering a fascinating glimpse into their roles.

The hands-on encounters sparked curiosity and excitement among the children. Oscar, a Reception pupil, was particularly thrilled to meet the police team, saying: “I liked trying on the police helmet. It was really heavy. They help people to stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Mabel was captivated by the veterinary visit, adding: “I want to help animals when I grow up.”

Reception children meet a veterinary nurse

Seaburn Dene’s Headteacher, John Howe, emphasised the school’s commitment to enriching learning experiences beyond the classroom.

“We build 80 experiences into school life to enhance our curriculum. Visits like these help children make real-world connections and inspire them to think about their futures in a meaningful way.”

The superhero-themed topic has not only engaged the children but also highlighted the vital contributions of those who keep our communities running. With so much enthusiasm and so many questions, it’s clear that Reception’s learning journey is off to a flying start