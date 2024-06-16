Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month (May) Seaburn Dene was the top school in Sunderland and the North East for children walking, cycling or scooting to school.

Children from Seaburn Dene Primary School have been “doing their bit” to help tackle climate change.

As part of the Climate Friendly Schools initiative pupils have created their own school garden, including growing vegetables to be used in the school canteen, using waste food from the dining hall in the garden’s bird feeders, and constructing a bug hotel.

The school also had an energy switch off day, has reduced its water waste, and has an initiative to recycle school uniforms.

Children have been walking, scooting and cycling to school to reduce their carbon footprint. | Seaburn Dene Primary School.

In addition, pupils have also planted a fruit orchard in the school grounds.

Two students involved in creating the flower and vegetable beds were Year 4 pupils Rosa Atkinson and Charlie Cutter.

Charlie, nine, said: “I had lots of fun gardening. We planted carrots, pumpkins and turnips which can be used in the school canteen as well as being donated to people in the local community.

“The trees in the orchard and the flowers create a place for the wildlife to live.”

Children from Seaburn Dene Primary School working on one of the school garden's plant beds. | National World

Rosa, nine, added: “I really enjoyed planting the vegetables and flowers. The trees help to give out oxygen, which helps to reduce climate change, and they are good for wildlife such as birds, insects and bees.”

To reduce their carbon footprint, children at the school have also been taking part in the National Travel Tracker Walk to School Competition which encourages children and parents to walk, scoot or cycle to school rather than using their family car.

Last month (May) the school recorded an impressive 97% of pupils walking, scooting or cycling to school, placing Seaburn Dene third nationally and in top spot for the North East and Sunderland when it comes to pollution free methods of getting to school.

Rosa said: “Walking, cycling or scooting to school helps your physical and mental health. It also uses no petrol which means no carbon dioxide going into the sky which can cause global warming.”

Charlie added: “I have got lots of badges for walking to school. They are made out of recycled yoghurt pots. Cars give off pollution which causes climate change.

“I’m proud of what our school is doing to help the planet.”

Seaburn Dene Primary School is one of 11 schools in Sunderland who are part of the Climate Friendly Schools project.

The initiative looks to ensure the city’s children and young people have the “knowledge, confidence and skills required to drive the city forward into a sustainable future, tackling climate change at grassroots”.

Headteacher John Howe said: "I am so proud of our work as part of the Climate Friendly Schools Project. From recycling batteries to tracking our sustainable journeys into school and investing in micro habitats, Seaburn Dene has made a strong commitment to tackling climate change.

“But this is just the start, our children will stop at nothing in doing everything in their power to save the planet.

"It's vital that our children understand the role - however small - they can play in addressing the real-world challenges of climate change.