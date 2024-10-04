Seaburn Dene Primary School children's double delight after sporting success
The Year 5 and 6 pupils won four games to take the title with a 1-0 victory over St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School.
The team also enjoyed a 3-0 victory against Thorney Close, a 1-0 win over Southwick Community Primary school and a 5-0 success against St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School.
The victory means Seaburn have earned a well-deserved place in the County Durham Final, which will take place on October 14 at Ouston, Chester-le-Street.
Following last night’s (October 3) success, headteacher John Howe said: “We are incredibly proud of our players for their dedication, teamwork, and outstanding performances.
“They showed great sportsmanship and skill throughout the competition. The entire school community is behind them as they prepare for the final."
It was double sporting delight as the school’s Year 5 and 6 Athletics Team also took home the top prize at the Sports Hall Athletics competition at Monkwearmouth Academy.
Seaburn’s boys’ team finished in first place, while the girls’ team claimed second place. Together, these fantastic performances secured Seaburn Dene the top spot in the combined competition, with Grange Park runners-up.
The team will now go on to compete at the Sunderland Finals.
Mr Howe added: “We couldn’t be prouder of our pupils’ hard work, team spirit, and perseverance. Well done, everyone.”
