Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Budding footballers at Seaburn Dene Primary School are celebrating after winning the Sunderland leg of Small Schools' Leadgate Eden Colliery Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Year 5 and 6 pupils won four games to take the title with a 1-0 victory over St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School.

Seaburn Dene Primary School's football team. | Seaburn Dene Primary School.

The team also enjoyed a 3-0 victory against Thorney Close, a 1-0 win over Southwick Community Primary school and a 5-0 success against St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory means Seaburn have earned a well-deserved place in the County Durham Final, which will take place on October 14 at Ouston, Chester-le-Street.

Following last night’s (October 3) success, headteacher John Howe said: “We are incredibly proud of our players for their dedication, teamwork, and outstanding performances.

“They showed great sportsmanship and skill throughout the competition. The entire school community is behind them as they prepare for the final."

It was double sporting delight as the school’s Year 5 and 6 Athletics Team also took home the top prize at the Sports Hall Athletics competition at Monkwearmouth Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaburn Dene Primary School's Athletics Team with their medals and winners trophy. | Seaburn Dene Primary School.

Seaburn’s boys’ team finished in first place, while the girls’ team claimed second place. Together, these fantastic performances secured Seaburn Dene the top spot in the combined competition, with Grange Park runners-up.

The team will now go on to compete at the Sunderland Finals.

Mr Howe added: “We couldn’t be prouder of our pupils’ hard work, team spirit, and perseverance. Well done, everyone.”