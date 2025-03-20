Seaburn Dene Footballers Shine at Pokémon Schools Cup Regional Finals
The team - representing County Durham as winners of the Eden Leadgate Colliery Cup for small schools - put in a strong performance, winningtwo matches, drawing three, and losing just one game by a single goal. The competition was fierce, and Seaburn Dene finished 4th out of 7—narrowly missing out on qualification by justthree points.
PE lead Mr. James Ashton praised the team’s performance, saying:
"I couldn't be prouder of the effort and attitude shown by our players. They gave everything on the pitch and played some fantastic football. To come so close to qualification in such a competitive tournament is an achievement in itself, and they should all hold their heads high."
The school in Torver Crescent, Seaburn is immensely proud of the team's achievements, with their skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship shining through.