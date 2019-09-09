Sea Cadets to put on show in aid of cancer battling teenager who had to have leg amputated
Talented sea cadets will put on a show to remember in aid of a brave teenager who has battled cancer.
Boldon School Sea Cadets are hosting a concert called Rock4Olly to support fellow sea cadet member Olly Liddle who has fought back Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.
Then in December 2018 Olly was given the welcome news that he was in remission.
Despite his situation Olly – who has been a member of the Whitley Bay Sea Cadets since the age of 10 – amazed everyone with his courage and positivity throughout his treatment.
Since then, the Northern Area Sea Cadets have organised a series of fundraising concerts called Rock4Olly in his honour, to raise funds to support Olly and the Teenage Cancer Trust.
So far the events have raised an impressive £45,000 – with £13,000 going to Teenage Cancer Trust and the remaining amount in a trust to support Olly.
And now a concert will take place at Boldon School theatre on Thursday, September 12, at 7.30pm to raise further funds.
It will see Sea Cadets from across the region show off their talents on stage alongside Scottish singer Amy Hawthorn, who appeared on TV show The Voice back in February.
Ingrid Moir, from Boldon School Sea Cadets, said: “As Sea Cadets, we foster a sense of pride in being a member of the Sea Cadet family, and this encourages our young people to have a sense of community.
“Our area officer, Captain Peter Adams RN, is due to retire and has set his own personal goal in setting up 4 Rock4Olly concerts across the Northern Area.
“Boldon School Sea Cadet Unit is thriving, and we wanted to do something to support our fellow Sea Cadet, Olly, in his quest to fight a serious illness and fundraise for young people facing similar challenges.”
Patents and friends are invited to come along to the community event to show their support.
Tickets are £5 and can be bought from Boldon School reception or via the Rock4Olly Facebook page.