Science expert aims to make learning fun

The 'postcard' learning series

Former Sunderland High School teacher Miles Hudson developed his PostcardsFromSpace project during the Covid lockdown of 2020, when he recognised the challenges - and opportunities - of home schooling and people learning together as a family.

Miles now trains trainee science teachers at Newcastle University lecturer and has turned his hobby into a business – producing a series of 12 collectable cards on topics including space, volcanoes and the human body – and they can be personally addressed and delivered weekly to children.

Endorsed by The UK Institute of Physics, the resources and activities are compiled by expert teachers and aimed at the Key stage two and three of the National Curriculum and have been enjoyed by children as young as four.

Miles Hudson

Every card features a stunning image from one location in the series and follows the adventures of junior explorer Tanno and dog Iguda – with children able to follow their travels around the globe and – even into space.

Each postcard also features a secret code which gives the child exclusive access to online resources.

Miles, who is also a GCSE examiner and A-level advisor to schools, said: “I wanted to offer parents a fun and engaging way to support their children’s education following the National Curriculum but also inspiring youngsters to learn beyond it.

"The aim is to educate children on a given topic, with beautiful pictures and interesting stories alongside a huge range of supporting online activities and resources.”

Currently available in the range are PostcardsFromSpace, PostcardsFromDeepSpace, PostcardsFromVolcanoes and PostcardsFromTheBody – with English, Art and Science to follow in the next few months.

They are available as a stand-alone pack, at £18 or as a subscription delivered weekly for £22 which are personalised and are delivered directly for three months.

Miles took his project to Durham Christmas Festival at the weekend – at the Craft and Gift marquee and in the Children’s Corner, Palace Green.