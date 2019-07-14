School's architects build a city
Students at Richard Avenue Primary School have been showing off their design skills.
Their two-day art event saw children build a ‘smart city’. They were asked to think about sustainability and its importance.
They used their creative talents to design carbon-neutral sky scrapers, energy efficient transport, tree houses and the natural environment, as well as exciting leisure facilities.
They also thought about the space above them, filling the sky with rockets, stars and planets. The two days were filled with fun and creativity with everyone in the school taking part. During day two pupils experienced a multi-sensory tour of the new “smart city”, incorporating light, sound and smell alongside their sculptural work.
Year-six teacher Sharon Howard said: “The result was fantastic. The children really felt an ownership of the city they had build, and we hope that this will inspire them to become the designers, makers and innovators of the future.”