'I hope it inspires future children at St Mary Magdalen’s to read and know anything is possible'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seaham schoolgirl Millie Devlin-Munroe is hoping to inspire a love of reading for children at her former primary school after winning a competition which saw the manufacture and installation of her reading bench design.

Millie, who is now a Year 7 pupil at Peterlee’s St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College, created the design while still a pupil at St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School, as part of a competition run by bespoke furniture manufacturers, Ambic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Ambic STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Challenge competition saw children across the North East charged with the task of designing an educational piece of furniture.

The winning design was then manufactured ready to be installed at their school for free.

Millie Devlin-Munroe sitting on her winning reading bench design.

The finalists were also offered a full STEM day where the children were taught about manufacturing roles and processes and given a challenge to build a self-supporting structure with limited materials.

Talented Millie worked over the summer holidays with engineers at Ambic's Chester-le-Street based factory to help bring the bench to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month (December) Millie got to return to St Mary Magdalen’s to see the bench installed for pupils to use at her old primary school.

Millie said: “I really enjoyed the process from my first design and taking part in the STEM day at school, to visiting the factory and making decisions in the design options. “The best part was going back to St Mary Magdalen’s and seeing my completed bench. “I hope it inspires future children at St Mary Magdalen’s to read and know anything is possible.”

The new bench now takes pride of place in the school's new reading area.

Headteacher Andrea Goodwin said: “The Ambic STEM Challenge tied in really well with our STEM objectives for British Science Week, so it was a great way for the whole school to be involved in a project. “Millie created a fantastic design and was our school’s overall winner, so we entered Millie’s design as our entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were absolutely thrilled to find out she was shortlisted and the whole community got involved to promote and vote for it. “When we found out she won, we were thrilled for Millie. She was absolutely over the moon; it was a lovely boost for her.

"Millie then went to Ambic’s factory to see the finished product. Ambic has been very supportive and came in to hold a STEM event with the Key Stage 2 children (Year 3 - 6).

"It was an amazing day and they still talk about it now.”