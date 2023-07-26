Claudia Collings, 12, left St Mary Magdalen Catholic Primary School in Seaham last year, but was invited back to see her fundraising efforts come to fruition as the defibrillator was installed outside the school.

Chloe spent the last year of her time at the school raising £1,000 to purchase the vital piece of life saving equipment which was installed in partnership with the charity Cardioproof.

Seaham Town Council have funded the installation of a solar powered cabinet to house the defibrillator on Dene House Road and the device has now been registered and is ready to be used in an emergency.

Claudia, who now attends St Bede’s Catholic School in Peterlee, said: "I really enjoyed my time at St Mary Magdalen’s and wanted to do something special before I left to go to St Bede's.

“I decided to raise money for a defibrillator for the school because I know how important it is to get to a defibrillator quickly in an emergency.

"I wanted the pupils and teachers in my school and people in the community to feel safe knowing there is life-saving equipment close by.

"I would love to think that this defibrillator will someday save somebody's life."

Claudia hopes to become a doctor when she leaves school and go on to help to save further lives.

She added: “When I grow up, I would like to be a doctor, preferably a cardiologist. I am fascinated by hearts and how they work.

Claudia Collings installs the defibrillator in its case.

"I am interested in learning more about the heart and I already know the basics of CPR, but I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge and would love to teach others one day.”

Claudia was joined at the official unveiling by St Mary Magdalen headteacher Andrea Goodwin.

Mrs Goodwin said: “This is a wonderful legacy for Claudia to leave at her primary school. We are thrilled to have the defibrillator in school to serve our community.

(left to right) Claudia Collings, Professor Michael Norton from Cardioproof, Jennifer Bell, Mayor of Seaham, and headteacher Andrea Goodwin.

"Moving forward, we have first aid training for pupils and community awareness workshops planned.”