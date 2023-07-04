.Year R have been visiting Roker beach every week as part of the Coastal School initiative with the school recently hosting a fundraising day to generate money to buy a new uniform for those children taking part.

The striking red uniform consists of a cap, wellies, waterproof jackets and bottoms along with a high visibility jacket,

As part of the Coast fundraising day, children took part in a competition to design a logo to go onto the high visibility jackets and caps.

Tegan Hollywood with her winning logo design.

Winner Tegan will now see her design worn by new generations of children arriving at the school.

The 11-year-old said: “I decided to include Roker lighthouse as it is something which we all see whenever we go to Roker beach. I added in the rainbow as it is something we have on our normal uniform badge.

Tegan was today (July 3) seeing and wearing the jacket and logo for the first time as she helped out with the Year R visit, including her sister, Leigha Parkin, five.

She said: “I’m really excited to see the design and happy to think that after I leave the school the design will be part of the school for years to come.”

Winning design.

The Coastal School is run by Year R teacher Sally Delap, who also chose Tegan’s winning design.

Mrs Delap said: “It’s such a fabulous design and represents both the school and the Coastal School.”

The Coastal School sees the children taking part in a range of activities including beach art and rock pooling.

Mrs Delap added: “We are carrying out a beach clean today. We often do it after a windy day as a lot of litter can get blown onto the beach.

“We are particularly looking for plastics as we have been teaching the children about the damage this can do to the wildlife.

“Coming down to the beach is really good for the children’s wellbeing and you can see some of the children really come of themselves.”